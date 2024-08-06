Lisa Davis confirmed as the next head of the Austin Police Department

Lisa Davis is the new head of the Austin Police Department.

The Austin City Council approved the nomination of the nearly 32-year law enforcement veteran, who comes to Austin from Cincinnati, to take the helm at APD.

Davis' approval comes after a monthslong, national search. Davis worked her way up in her hometown police department over a 32-year career.

She was named the sole finalist last week by City Manager T.C. Broadnax, and, on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously in support of her, with Council Member Mackenzie Kelly absent.

Davis takes the reins from retiring interim Chief Robin Henderson. Henderson served as chief for nearly a year after Chief Joseph Chacon retired last August. Broadnax thanked Henderson for her time leading the department.

Broadnax said Davis was the standout candidate who made a career out of using "evidence-based policing."

Following the vote, Davis thanked council members and the city manager for the chance to lead the department.

"Austin is now my home, and I feel very lucky to be here," she said.

Davis comes to an understaffed department. For years, APD has had a staffing shortage in patrol positions; 371 as of June 30. APD is also in the middle of negotiations for a longterm labor contract with the City of Austin. Talks on that deal screeched to a halt last year after the city reached a tentative agreement and then balked. After that, the city's police union walked away from the bargaining table.

Talks resumed this spring, and the union's president, Michael Bullock, told KUT last week that both parties are circling a deal ahead of the city's expected budget vote this month. So far, Bullock said he's had good, albeit preliminary, talks with Davis on those crucial issues.

Davis said Tuesday she wanted officers to know she'd be available in the weeks and months to come, but also suggested winds may be changing at City Hall. In her meetings with the union and city officials, she said both parties seemed to be on the same page — and they both want to get a contract signed after years of back-and-forth.

“If the desire is there, it's just about bringing them together. It's doable. I think it's just about looking at where we are and just coming together," she said. "So, again, they're both desiring that and when both of them want that, we can make it happen.”

City and union representatives told KUT they hope to get a deal done by the end of this month. Davis will next be sworn in and officially start in early September.