Family of tech entrepreneur sues Austin, police for $130 million in fatal 2022 shooting

The family of Raj Moonesinghe, a South Austin man who was fatally shot by police nearly two years ago, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and the Austin Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglary call at Moonesinghe's home near Fifth and Oltorf streets in November 2022. The 33-year-old tech worker was outside carrying a long-gun when police arrived. Officer Daniel Sanchez shot him five times.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, the family said Sanchez used excessive force and "acted with evil motive or intent and/or reckless and callous indifference," violating his civil rights. They are seeking at least $130 million in damages.

Sanchez has since been indicted in Travis County for deadly conduct. He and two other APD officers are named in the suit.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Moonesinghe's mother, brother and father. They allege the $130 million in restitution would account for his earnings through 2034 and that they "do not account for the "pain and suffering caused" by Sanchez. The lawsuit also seeks to change APD's policies surrounding the use-of-force, which the family says are unconstitutional.

APD defended Sanchez's response after his indictment last year. Then-interim Chief Robin Henderson said Moonesinghe was armed and had fired two shots "indiscriminately" into his own home. She said Sanchez's actions were "consistent with his training."

The family said footage from Moonesinghe's doorbell camera shows him complying with Sanchez's orders, but that the officer continued firing at him.

KUT reached out to the city and the attorney representing the Moonesinghe family for comment, but has not yet received a response.