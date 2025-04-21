© 2025 KUT Public Media

A gunman who targeted Hispanics at a Texas Walmart won't face the death penalty, sentenced to life in prison

By Aaron Montes
Published April 21, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT
In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Cedar Attanasio
/
AP
Mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso in August 2019.

The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting "Mexican" shoppers at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 was sentenced to 23 consecutive life sentences after he pleaded guilty in state court Monday morning.

Patrick Crusius accepted a plea deal offered by the El Paso District Attorney's Office in return for not pursuing the death penalty.

District Attorney James Montoya said he offered the deal after a request from the majority of the families of those killed to try and bring this case to a close.

The 2019 shooting is considered one of the worst attacks on Hispanics in the U.S. Hours before the attack, Crusius published an online screed saying he was responding to the "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

In 2023 a federal judge convicted him to 90 consecutive life sentences after he pleaded guilty to hate crimes and firearms violations.

This is a developing story.

