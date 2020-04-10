Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at KUT

As a media organization, KUT & KUTX has a responsibility to reflect the diverse culture, issues and lives of residents of Central Texas and the state. We believe KUT, as a member of a free and independent press, has a critical role in the battle against racism, spotlighting inequity and lifting the voices of overlooked and underserved communities. And we believe KUTX, as a key voice in the Austin and Texas music scene, can also combat racism by broadening cultural understanding, exposing listeners to new cultures and communities through music, and amplifying the voices of Black, Latino and other artists of color.

In the summer and fall of 2020, the KUT Public Media staff spent time examining our past history, which has not always been as inclusive as it should be, and updated our diversity plan and created new action plans for how we can improve diversity, equity and inclusion in everything from how we hire and what our workplace culture is like to the coverage we provide and the music we play. Because we want to be held accountable by our listeners and our community, we are sharing those goals with you here. The documents you find below are a starting point, to be reviewed and improved continuously. Please let us know here if you have specific thoughts on what we are doing and what we should be doing.