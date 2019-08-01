Dividing Lines

The Fight To Reshape Austin's Schools



In the midst of budget issues and declining enrollment, the Austin Independent School District and its school board decided to close and consolidate schools. AISD says it will reinvest the money it saves into improved academic programs at more schools.



But many in the community are pushing back on these changes. Some parents worry they will be rezoned for new schools.



For the series Dividing Lines, Education Reporter Claire McInerny looked at the fears surrounding potential changes and the conversations it has brought up about integration and the history of school closures in Austin.



