Dividing Lines

-
Valerie Sterne has always known anecdotally that schools in Austin are segregated. She used to be a teacher and an administrator with the Austin…
-
The Austin Independent School District finished its third week of community meetings to get feedback on its plan to close and consolidate 12 schools. Now,…
-
Stephanie Hawley was hired this summer as the Austin Independent School District's first equity officer. The position is intended to help ensure all…
-
Isela Guerra spent Thursday night at her first back-to-school event at Dawson Elementary. Her son had just started pre-K there, and she was excited to be…
-
The Austin Independent School District said it will save about $240 million in maintenance costs by closing 12 schools in the district and moving students…
-
The Austin Independent School District announced Thursday its first draft of a plan for closing and consolidating schools. The move is something the…
-
The Austin Independent School District released a plan Thursday to close 12 schools and move those students to other campuses. The district is also…
-
When 17-year-old Aaron Booe was applying to the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin ISD's elite magnet high school, he was excited about what the…
-
A large frame filled with 1,001 paper cranes hangs above the fireplace in Ali Takata’s living room. A Japanese and Hawaiian wedding tradition, people fold…
-
While many people in Austin are questioning why the Austin Independent School District is closing and consolidating schools, Roxanne Evans says she saw it…