Donor Advised Funds
KUT and KUTX do accept gifts through Donor Advised Funds (DAFs). To make a gift through your DAF, first contact your financial/legal advisor or your DAF representative to recommend a grant to KUT and KUTX.
Your DAF administrator may require the following information:
Federal EIN: 74-6000203
Note: As a department within The University of Texas at Austin, KUT and KUTX share an EIN with the University.
Mailing Address
KUT and KUTX
300 West Dean Keeton Street, A0704
Austin, TX 78712
In some instances, your DAF administrator may require that the donation be made to a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. If that is the case, please provide your administrator with the following information for the UT Foundation:
UT Foundation
9011 Mountain Ridge Drive
Suite 150
Austin, TX 78759
Federal EIN: 74-1587488
Be sure to note that the donation is for KUT at UT Austin.