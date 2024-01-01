KUT and KUTX do accept gifts through Donor Advised Funds (DAFs). To make a gift through your DAF, first contact your financial/legal advisor or your DAF representative to recommend a grant to KUT and KUTX.

Your DAF administrator may require the following information:

Federal EIN: 74-6000203

Note: As a department within The University of Texas at Austin, KUT and KUTX share an EIN with the University.

Mailing Address

KUT and KUTX

300 West Dean Keeton Street, A0704

Austin, TX 78712

In some instances, your DAF administrator may require that the donation be made to a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. If that is the case, please provide your administrator with the following information for the UT Foundation:

UT Foundation

9011 Mountain Ridge Drive

Suite 150

Austin, TX 78759

Federal EIN: 74-1587488

Be sure to note that the donation is for KUT at UT Austin.