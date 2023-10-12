© 2023 KUT Public Media

Driven Out

An aerial view of I-35 from the Fiesta Mart. The upper decks stretch into the distance. The Austin skyline is in the background. It's a clear, sunny day but the horizon is just a bit hazy.
Nathan Bernier
/
KUT
The upper decks are coming down. The highway is widening out. Dozens of homes and businesses will be forced to leave. They've already started to receive notice.

Meet the homes and businesses forced to move as I-35's upper decks come down and the highway widens out.
