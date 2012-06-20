'Revisionaries' Tells Story Of Texas Textbook Battle

Controversy erupted in 2009 when the Texas State Board of Education debated changes to the state's textbooks that centered on the teaching of evolution.

The Revisionaries documents the Board of Education's contentious battle, focusing in large part on Don McLeroy — a young-earth creationist and, at the time, chairman of the Texas Board of Education. The film is being screend at the American Film Institute's Silverdocs Film Festival.

NPR's Neal Conan talks with the documentary's executive Producer Vijay Dewan, and with the man at the heart of the debate and the film, Don McLeroy.

