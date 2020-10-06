© 2020 KUT

Education

Four Seats On The Austin ISD School Board Are Up For Election. Here's Who's Running.

KUT 90.5 | By Claire McInerny
Published October 6, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees seal
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Four seats on the nine-member school board of the Austin Independent School District are up for election in November. 

The school board is a group of volunteers who oversee policies and finances in the district. They approve the yearly budget, hire and fire the superintendent, and approve various policies throughout the district. In 2019, the school board approved new sex education standards and voted to close four district schools.

Find out which district you live in below:

Here's who's on the ballot:

District 2 (part of East and Southeast Austin)

Watch a AISD for All forum with candidates:

District 3 (a narrow district in North Austin)

Watch an AISD for All forum with Foster:

District 5 (Central and West Austin)

Watch an AISD for All forum with the candidates:

At Large

There are two at-large positions on the school board that represent the entire district. One seat is open. 

Watch a AISD for All forum with candidates:

Claire McInerny
Claire McInerny is the education reporter for KUT
