Education

These Central Texas Schools Are Canceling Class Or Delaying Start Times Due To Wintry Weather

KUT 90.5 | By Jennifer Stayton
Published January 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST
Snow Jan. 2021.jpg
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Snow falls at the UT intramural fields in Austin during a winter storm warning.

Many parts of Central Texas got several inches of snow on Sunday. And while that made for some wintry fun that afternoon, school district officials in the area are worried that lingering moisture and very cold temperatures could make for hazardous road conditions early Monday when it's time to head to school.

Austin ISD announced Sunday night its classes will be 100% remote on Monday. The district says Wi-Fi service will be offered on a 1-hour delay from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Even though many students are attending classes virtually because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the following districts have canceled all virtual and in-person classes on Monday:

The following districts will be operating buses and classes on a two-hour delay on Monday:

This story has been updated.

EducationCold Weather
Jennifer Stayton
Jennifer Stayton is the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" on KUT.
