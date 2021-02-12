Austin ISD School Board Approves $1,000 Bonuses For Staff

The Austin Independent School District's board of trustees on Thursday unanimously approved $1,000 bonuses for all full-time and part-time staff as a way to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Most trustees at the board meeting mentioned they wished they could give staff more, but were excited the district found a way to give some sort of additional compensation.

"It really is about focusing on how we can demonstrate our appreciation in this small way," board member Noelita Lugo said.

The original proposal suggested giving full-time staff $1,000 and part-time staff $500. But Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde amended the resolution during Thursday's meeting to give all staff the same amount.

The payment will not go to substitute teachers or other people who work sporadic or very few hours for the district. Elizalde said she hopes to get the payments to people by March.

