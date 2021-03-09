UT Austin Committee Determines Intent Of 'The Eyes of Texas' Was 'Not Overtly Racist'

The UT Austin committee researching the history of the school song released its report Tuesday morning, determining that that intent of "The Eyes of Texas" was "not overtly racist."

"However," the 59-page report states, "it is similarly clear that the cultural milieu that produced it was."

The committee recommended developing a campaign for students and alumni "to lean into difficult conversations, including race, history, and talking across differences." The group was formed by UT President Jay Hartzell last year to take an in-depth look at the school's alma mater, first performed in blackface at a minstrel show in 1903.

The song has a long and complicated history, but the committee found the song itself was not racist. It began as a spoof of then-university president William Prather. He was a fan of speeches by Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Lee’s signature ending, “the eyes of the South are upon you.” Prather cribbed the line and was fond of saying “the eyes of Texas are upon you” and repeated it often.

The song was written by band members to make fun of Prather and was likely performed in blackface – a result of its inclusion at the end of campus minstrel shows. Prather embraced the song and it took on new meaning after his death in 1905. In the following decades, it was played at football games, used as a form of protest by students and other groups at the state Capitol, and was even played on board NASA spacecraft.

The committee was charged with finding the song’s history and meaning. It was not going to make a decision on the song’s future at the campus. That was made last year by the University of Texas Board of Regents.

In the weeks following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a group of student-athletes at the university posted on social media that they would not participate in any fundraising events if the university did not make changes on campus.

The students demanded the removal of names of known racists from campus buildings and a structured program with funding from the athletic program to recruit Black students to UT, a student population that is underrepresented on campus. They also said they wanted the option of not standing for "The Eyes of Texas" because of its racist origins.

The response from donors and alumni became the subject of controversy after their emails were made public earlier this month.

