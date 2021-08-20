Texas State University President Denise Trauth Announces Retirement After 20 Years

Texas State University President Denise Trauth will retire next spring after 20 years at the helm of the seventh-largest public university in Texas.

"There are no adequate words to describe the affection I have for Texas State and the first-rate people I have met and worked with here," Trauth wrote in an email sent Friday to students, faculty and staff. "Together, we have set our university on an incredible trajectory that will continue to serve our students, our community, and our state well into the future."

Trauth took over the role in 2002 after serving as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

During her tenure, the university became a Hispanic-Serving Institution, allowing it to receive federal funds, because at least 25% of enrolled students are Hispanic.

"During her 20 years as president, she has overseen an era of unprecedented growth, expanded and improved two campuses, elevated the university’s research status, and led its evolution from a regional institution to one of statewide and national prominence," Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall said.

Her retirement will go into effect May 31.