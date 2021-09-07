Burnet CISD Closes Campuses, Lago Vista ISD Moves High School Classes Online Amid COVID-19 Spikes

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District has closed all campuses to students and the Lago Vista Independent School District moved all of its high school students to virtual learning on Tuesday because of spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Burnet CISD officials said many students and staff members have been absent recently. The district reported 92 positive cases last week and 121 the week before, according to its COVID dashboard.

Burnet canceled all extra-curricular activities and practices for Tuesday and Wednesday while custodial staff deep clean campuses. District officials said they hope to reopen them for classes Thursday.

The district operates two high schools, one middle school and three elementary schools.

Meanwhile, Lago Vista ISD said it moved high school classes online because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases and a lack of substitute teachers. Officials reported 58 positive cases last week, according to their COVID dashboard.

The district also canceled extra-curricular activities for the rest of the week. Officials said they expect to resume in-person classes on Monday.

Lago Vista Middle School, Lago Vista Intermediate School and Lago Vista Elementary School will continue to operate as usual.

Students in Central Texas returned to in-person classes last month as the delta variant fueled a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Some districts like Hays, Leander and Round Rock have already resorted to temporarily closing down classrooms where clusters of infections have been identified.

Several school districts have required that students, staff members and visitors wear face covering on campuses and buses despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates. The Burnet and Lago Vista districts have not required masks.

