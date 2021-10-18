Two Williamson County school districts put bond packages on the ballot to cover projected growth

Voters in the Leander and Georgetown school districts will decide this election whether to approve bond packages to help the districts upgrade and expand to cover expected growth in the coming years.

Here's a breakdown of what's included in the bonds.

Georgetown Independent School District

The GISD bond totals $381.7 million and could cost taxpayers an estimated maximum of 2.6 cents per $100 of a home's valuation. That's roughly $104 a year on a property valued at $400,000.



Proposition A would use $333.4 million for infrastructure needs like updating school buildings, creating new facilities, and buying school buses and land.

GISD is holding a virtual presentation Tuesday to inform voters about the bond package. You can watch on the district's website.

Leander Independent School District

The LISD bond is broken into three propositions totaling $772.2 million. The bonds would not increase the current tax rate. The projects outlined in the bond would be completed over the next three years.



Proposition A totals $727.2 million and would go toward construction and upkeep of school facilities.

Early voting takes place now through Oct. 29. Polls are not open on Sundays. The hours are:

Oct. 18 through Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct 28 and Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 2; polls will be open then from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A list of polling locations can be found here.