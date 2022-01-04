Texas State University is moving the first two weeks of classes online in response to COVID surge

Texas State University classes will be held online for the first two weeks of the spring semester in response to the latest surge of COVID-19.

"I know this is not the start of the semester we were all looking forward to," President Denise Trauth announced in an email Monday. "We are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution and are hopeful the surge will peak quickly."

Trauth said the move to virtual when classes resume Jan. 18 is temporary and that classes are expected to resume in person at the end of the month.

As an added measure, the university is also requiring all students, faculty and staff to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

"I cannot stress this enough — it is critical that we all follow the steps we know protect us from COVID-19," Trauth wrote. "While the university cannot mandate actions, I strongly encourage you to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing as much as possible, test regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted."

