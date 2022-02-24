Central Texas school delays and other disruptions due to icy weather

In response to frigid temperatures, several Austin-area school districts are having a late start to school Thursday while other campuses have announced closures.

Much of Central Texas remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. The National Weather Service says freezing rain and light icing is expected.

School district delays and closures

Schools that haven't announced delaying the start of classes Thursday say they are monitoring weather conditions before making a decision.

These schools are closing campuses:



The following schools have a two-hour delay:

Some schools will have a three-hour delay:

Other campuses will run on a normal schedule:

Other disruptions

Weather conditions are also impacting early voting polling locations. Polls in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. Friday is the last day of early voting. Election Day is March 1.

Warming centers

The City of Austin will activate warming centers today. Unsheltered Austinites can go to all Austin Public Library branches or any Austin recreation and senior center. The Asian American Rescue Center, the George Washington Carver Museum, the Dougherty Arts Center and the Mexican American Cultural Center will also be open as warming centers Thursday.