Austin ISD’s interim superintendent is leaving for a school district in the Houston area

Austin ISD's interim Superintendent Anthony Mays is leaving the district for a permanent position in the Houston area. The Alief ISD board of trustees has announced that Mays is the lone finalist to be the next superintendent of the district, which is located in Southwest Harris County.

Alief Board President Ann Williams said in a news release that trustees were excited about Mays joining the district.

“We are confident that he is the perfect candidate to serve as the district’s next leader,” Williams said. “He is a proven leader and advocate for public education."

Mays announced the decision in an email to Austin ISD families Thursday morning. He said he was thankful for the opportunity to be interim superintendent but could not miss this opportunity.

“The chance to lead a district while putting down roots for a long-term partnership was something our family could not pass up,” he said.

Mays plans to finish out the current semester with Austin ISD before starting with Alief in January. He has been Austin’s interim superintendent since June and had expressed interest in applying for the permanent role. The school board chose Mays for the interim role after Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde left to lead Dallas ISD after nearly two years in Austin. Before becoming interim superintendent, Mays had been AISD’s chief of schools.

The announcement comes just two days after voters approved a $2.44 billion bond and elected four new members to the Austin school board. They will be sworn in in December and will decide how they are going to pick an interim superintendent to replace Mays.

The Austin ISD school board is expected to start the search process for a new permanent superintendent in 2023. Trustees had previously planned to request proposals for a superintendent search firm in January with the goal of selecting and hiring someone for the role by the summer.