Election results: School bonds in Central Texas

Voters in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties were asked to approve bonds for a number of Central Texas school districts this election. Bonds help school districts pay for projects they could not afford in their annual budgets.

When voters approve a bond proposition, it gives districts the green light to borrow money to fund capital projects, from building new schools to repairing plumbing systems and replacing turf on athletic fields.

School boards in Hays and Williamson counties called bond elections to help keep up with the tremendous growth in the region.

Rural districts, in particular, have seen significant increases in their student populations. Enrollment in Jarrell ISD, for example, has increased by 25% each year since 2021. The district doesn't expect that to slow down anytime soon: Jarrell ISD's student population is projected to double in the next five years.

Another school district with a bond on the ballot, Eanes ISD, had a package that was not focused on growth but on repairing and refurbishing existing facilities.

Here are the unofficial results in the May 6 election:

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD has three propositions.

Prop A: An almost $118 million bond to build and improve school buildings.

For: 76.82%

Against: 23.18%

Prop B: A $2.4 million bond for a project to improve the district’s stadium.

For: 64.32%

Against: 35.68%

Prop C: An $11.2 million bond for an update to the district's instructional technology equipment.

For: 74.27%

Against: 25.73%

Hays CISD

A Hays CISD bond totaling $368 million was on the ballot. The bond splits into four propositions:

Prop A: $208.8 million for new school buses, improving and expanding current schools, and building new school buildings.



For: 55.16%

Against: 44.83%

Prop B: $102.9 million for expansion and improvements to fine arts, athletics, and career and technical education facilities.



For: 52.8%

Against: 47.19%

Prop C: $4 million for technology upgrades.



For: 55.77%

Against: 44.23%

Prop D: $52.2 million for building new school buildings and creating outdoor multipurpose pavilions.



For: 44.67%

Against: 55.32%

San Marcos CISD

There was a $166 million bond on the ballot. It is split into four propositions:

Prop A: Voters will decide if the SMCISD school board can purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues. If Prop A is passed, the district would send money back to the state to be shared with low property-wealth districts in a process called recapture.

For: 77.23%

Against: 22.77%

Prop B: $147.7 million for new school buses, improving and expanding current schools and building new school buildings. It would also include districtwide improvements to safety infrastructure and technology.

For: 64.46%

Against: 35.54%

Prop C: $985,000 for the renovation of San Marcos High School’s Rattler Stadium and replacement of field turf.

For: 50.66%

Against: 49.34%

Prop D: $17.5 million for the construction of a natatorium at San Marcos High School.

For: 50.78%

Against: 49.22%

Dripping Springs ISD

The Dripping Springs Independent School District proposed bond is one proposition that totals $223.7 million. The bond includes building a new elementary school and a new special education facility, as well as expanding and renovating one elementary school, two middle schools and one high school. It would also fund the purchase of school buses, the design of several new schools, and security and technology updates on all campuses.



For: 64.11%

Against: 35.89%

Hutto ISD

The Hutto Independent School District has a $522 million bond on the ballot to "address current and future enrollment growth." It is split into three propositions:

Prop A: Includes $471.5 million for school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, district-wide technology upgrades, and buses and satellite operations.

For: 60.99%

Against: 39.01%

Prop B: Includes $10.5 million for instructional technology devices.

For: 58.25%

Against: 41.75%

Prop C: Includes $40 million for a district academic center.

For: 57.02%

Against: 42.98%

Jarrell ISD

The Jarrell Independent School District has a $324.6 million bond on the ballot. Proposition A includes funds for school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, technology and buses.

For: 74.96%

Against: 25.04%

Liberty Hill ISD

The Liberty Hill Independent School District has a $471.1 million bond on the ballot. It is spilt into three propositions.

Prop A: Includes $459 million for school facilities; district-wide safety and security; expansions related to fine arts education, academics and enrichment programming; and career and technical education (CTE) facilities.

For: 76.59%

Against: 23.41%

Prop B: Includes $7.1 million for laptops, tablets and other technology devices for students and staff.

For: 75.67%

Against: 24.33%

Prop C: Includes $5 million for an additional concession stand and restroom at the Liberty Hill High School Stadium and the replacement of turf on the field.



For: 65.06%

Against: 34.94%

Leander

The Leander Independent School District has a $762.8 million bond on the ballot. It is split into three propositions.

Prop A: Includes $698.3 million for school facilities, including repurposing, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, and buses and vehicles.

For: 62.04%

Against: 37.96%

Prop B: Includes $50.8 million for technology equipment and technology infrastructure.

For: 64.43%

Against: 35.57%

Prop C: Includes $13.6 million for renovations to the Don Tew Performing Arts Center and the South Performing Arts Center.

For: 60.52%

Against: 39.48%

