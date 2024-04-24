UT Austin students walk out to support Palestinians as part of nationwide protests

UT Austin students walked out of class Wednesday in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza war. The daylong protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee in Austin, is the latest in a wave of demonstrations sweeping college campuses across the U.S.

There have been reports of multiple arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

PSC called on students to walk out of class starting midday, march through campus and occupy the school's South Lawn for the rest of the day. The student group planned a series of workshops and teach-ins as part of the occupation.

"Our universities have chosen profit and reputation over the lives of the people of Palestine and our will as students. We must recognize the power and strength of the united students, staff, and faculty committed to realizing justice and upholding Palestinian liberation on campus," PSC said in an Instagram post. "[W]e will take back our university and demand our administration to divest, for the people of Gaza!"

The day before the protest, UT Austin administration sent a letter to PSC warning organizers not to hold the event.

PSC "has declared intent to violate our policies and rules, and disrupt our campus operations," the letter said. "The University of Texas at Austin will not allow this campus to be 'taken' and protesters to derail our mission in ways that groups affiliated with your national organization have accomplished elsewhere."

The letter also said students and PSC may face discipline for protesting.

Crowds began to gather on campus shortly before noon Wednesday. Protesters, many wearing masks and Palestinian scarves, chanted, "Free, free Palestine. Killing children is a crime."

Right now on the @UTAustin campus students are holding a pro-Palestinian protest. One of the organizers also says UT has not done enough to keep Muslim, Palestinian, and pro-Palestinian students on campus safe either. pic.twitter.com/y9gaERbshO — Becky Fogel (@beckyfogel) April 24, 2024

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including state troopers, were also present. They ordered students to disperse shortly after the protest began, but people quickly regathered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Becky Fogel contributed to this report.