Texas State students hold pro-Palestinian protest inspired by UT Austin peers

More than 100 students and protesters gathered at Texas State University on Monday for a "Sit-in for Palestine." Students chanted "Free, free, free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," led prayers and shared stories about family connections to Palestine. The event is part of the pro-Palestinian movement happening at college campuses in the U.S.

Dozens of protestors were arrested at UT Austin last Wednesday after a demonstration on its campus. Faculty members condemned how the university handled the event. Students on the Texas State campus said they were disappointed as well.

"We weren't planning on doing anything like this until we saw students' heads getting smashed into the ground up the road," said Joseph Ely, a graduate student and president of the Palestine Solidarity Committee at Texas State. "It was really the police at the University of Texas that provoked us to do this."

He said the sit-in on Monday is in solidarity with Palestinians and with students advocating for free speech on college campuses.

"College campuses are historically where protest movements have started," Ely said. "If you're against a student-led movement, you're probably on the wrong side of history."

