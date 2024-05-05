UT Austin gears up for another pro-Palestinian demonstration on campus

Local and student groups plan to rally at the UT Tower on Sunday, demanding the university divest from companies that support Israel and calling for an end to the war in Gaza. The demonstration, which was postponed from Wednesday, could be the largest on campus in recent weeks.

The protest comes as the university has leaned into its commitment to arrest people organizing on the South Lawn. So far, nearly 140 arrests have been made – mostly for criminal trespass, a misdemeanor charge.

UT's hardline response, calling in state and local police to break up demonstrations, has been divisive. Hundreds of UT faculty and staff have called for a vote of no-confidence in President Jay Hartzell. In an editorial Friday in the Houston Chronicle, Hartzell defended the school's response, saying student organizers refused to negotiate with administration “at every step.”

UT's administration said demonstrators carried weapons – including guns and chains – and were largely not affiliated with UT. No assault or weapons charges have been filed in Travis County against protesters, however, and a KUT analysis of arrests found more than half of those arrested either attended or currently attend UT.

Sunday's protest is scheduled to start at noon and go until 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KUT journalists are employees of the University of Texas, but UT has no editorial control over their reporting.