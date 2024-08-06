Austin ISD chief financial officer on leave after an arrest unrelated to district work

Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura placed Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos on leave after he was arrested on charges unrelated to his work for the district.

“The arrest does not involve any alleged criminal activity related to his work on behalf of Austin ISD or with any Austin ISD staff, faculty or students,” a district spokesperson said in an email to KUT.

As first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, Ramos was arrested on felony insurance fraud charges on July 31. A Round Rock Police Department spokesperson confirmed the charges in an email to KUT.

According to Austin ISD, the school district’s police department arrested Ramos on behalf of the Round Rock Police Department.

Ramos started with Austin ISD in 2021 and plans to leave later this month. He submitted his resignation on July 23, ahead of his last day on Aug. 16.

During his tenure at Austin ISD, he played a key role in developing the district’s historic $2.44 billion bond package, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2022. He previously worked for two other local school districts: Pflugerville ISD and Hutto ISD.

An Austin ISD spokesperson said that while Ramos’ arrest is not work-related, district officials and the school board are working to determine whether additional reviews of AISD’s finances are needed.

The spokesperson told KUT that an external third-party auditor conducts an annual review of Austin ISD’s finances, and the audit is submitted to the Texas Education Agency and is publicly available on the district’s website.

“Additionally, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees’ auditor conducts annual audits of various divisions of our district including most recently procurement and payroll,” the spokesperson said.

Superintendent Segura has named Katrina Montgomery as the interim chief financial officer. Montgomery is the district's assistant superintendent of finance. She previously worked for Huston-Tillotson University as the interim vice president of administration and finance.