© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin ISD chief financial officer on leave after an arrest unrelated to district work

KUT 90.5 | By Becky Fogel
Published August 6, 2024 at 9:37 AM CDT
A closeup of the Austin ISD Central Office building has a blurry tree branch on the left hand side and more central is the building sign that reads in red letters "Austin" and in smaller black letters it reads "Independent School District."
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
The Austin ISD superintendent has placed the district's outgoing chief financial officer on leave after he was arrested on insurance fraud charges.

Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura placed Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos on leave after he was arrested on charges unrelated to his work for the district.

“The arrest does not involve any alleged criminal activity related to his work on behalf of Austin ISD or with any Austin ISD staff, faculty or students,” a district spokesperson said in an email to KUT.

As first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, Ramos was arrested on felony insurance fraud charges on July 31. A Round Rock Police Department spokesperson confirmed the charges in an email to KUT.

According to Austin ISD, the school district’s police department arrested Ramos on behalf of the Round Rock Police Department.

Ramos started with Austin ISD in 2021 and plans to leave later this month. He submitted his resignation on July 23, ahead of his last day on Aug. 16.

During his tenure at Austin ISD, he played a key role in developing the district’s historic $2.44 billion bond package, which voters overwhelmingly approved in 2022. He previously worked for two other local school districts: Pflugerville ISD and Hutto ISD.

An Austin ISD spokesperson said that while Ramos’ arrest is not work-related, district officials and the school board are working to determine whether additional reviews of AISD’s finances are needed.

The spokesperson told KUT that an external third-party auditor conducts an annual review of Austin ISD’s finances, and the audit is submitted to the Texas Education Agency and is publicly available on the district’s website.

“Additionally, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees’ auditor conducts annual audits of various divisions of our district including most recently procurement and payroll,” the spokesperson said.

Superintendent Segura has named Katrina Montgomery as the interim chief financial officer. Montgomery is the district's assistant superintendent of finance. She previously worked for Huston-Tillotson University as the interim vice president of administration and finance.
Tags
Education KUTAustin Independent School DistrictAISD
Becky Fogel
Becky Fogel is the education reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at rfogel@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @beckyfogel.
See stories by Becky Fogel
Related Content