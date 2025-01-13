$17.8 million in food funding for Austin-area kids is on the line when the Legislature convenes

Lee esta historia en español

A federal food assistance program could provide families in Hays, Williamson and Travis counties with more than $17.8 million to feed their kids over the summer if Texas decides to participate. But that’s a big if.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission missed the Jan. 1 deadline to tell the U.S. Department of Agriculture whether it plans to participate in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer Program , or Summer EBT. The program provides families with $120 per eligible school-aged child to buy groceries while school is out.

But missing the deadline doesn’t necessarily count Texas out in 2025. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service said it wants to help every eligible child access Summer EBT.

“We are working with state agencies individually to ensure they have the resources and time they need to implement Summer EBT and will consider waiver requests from states that have missed deadlines,” a USDA spokesperson said in an email to KUT.

Texas Health and Human Services has not said whether it plans to participate this year. It has repeatedly referred KUT to the following statement in its legislative appropriations request:

"The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 authorized states to implement a permanent Summer Electronic Benefits (EBT) program to provide families with school-aged children food benefits during the summer months. HHSC will work with the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), and the Legislature on this issue."

Still, anti-hunger advocates hope the Texas Legislature — which begins its 89th session Tuesday — will act fast to provide the agency with the funding it needs to launch the program.

Celia Cole is the CEO of Feeding Texas, which operates 20 food banks across the state. Her group has been calling on the state to offer Summer EBT, especially after it was just one of 13 states that did not participate last year. She said while the state will need to invest millions to operate the food assistance program, the administrative costs pale in comparison to the amount of aid Texas would get.

“This is a program that’s going to deliver $450 million of benefits [statewide] over a three month period,” she said. “This program could have a really significant impact.”

Cole said Texas Health and Human Services would need to know in March whether the Legislature will give it the funding it needs to implement and run the program.

No Kid Hungry Texas is another group urging lawmakers to support this program to help combat food insecurity in the state. Director Stacie Sanchez Hare said Summer EBT would be a "game-changer" for Texas families who may be forced to choose between purchasing nutritious food for their kids or paying for other essentials, like a utility bill.

"We are working hard with our partners to advocate for the implementation of this program in summer 2025 and beyond during the 89th Texas Legislature," she said in an email to KUT. "Summer EBT would mark a significant investment in the future of Texas—one we cannot afford to miss for another year.”

State Rep. Armando Walle is one of the lawmakers who would like to see the Legislature commit funds to get Summer EBT off the ground. The Houston Democrat has pushed for more money for school meals, including a bill that passed during the 2023 legislative session that made school breakfasts free to more kids.

“It is absolutely still a possibility for Texas to launch this program, draw down federal resources, and get food to school children that need it most. It’s just a matter of the Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker leading and showing clear support,” he said in an email to KUT.

KUT reached out to the governor and lieutenant governor’s office about Summer EBT but has not heard back as of publication time.

Walle said feeding hungry children should be a priority for all lawmakers this session.

“If we miss our opportunity this year, that’s over 3 million Texas kids that could have been fed and almost half a billion in federal funding we’ve squandered,” he said.