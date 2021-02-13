'Historic' Winter Weather Expected In South-Central Texas Over The Next Few Days

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Monday for much of Central Texas, including Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

A wind chill advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday. The National Weather Service says bitterly cold air will combine with gusty winds to produce wind chill values of -15 to around 0 degrees Monday morning. This can lead to hypothermia.

The area will see the coldest air mass since 1989, according to the NWS.

In a tweet Friday, the agency said, "Now is the time to prepare" for the "historic" winter storm.

A strong weather system will arrive Sunday afternoon and night, bringing 1-3 inches of snow. Travel from Sunday night into Monday will be "difficult if not impossible," the weather service warns, as it expects winds to whip around the snow, decreasing visibility. More power outages are possible.

Low temperatures will dip into the single digits Tuesday night, with wind chills falling below zero. At these temperatures, NWS says, stranded drivers are at risk of getting hypothermia.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," NWS recommends.

You can check the latest road conditions here.

We'll be updating this post throughout the weekend as information becomes available.

10 a.m. update – School updates

Several Central Texas school districts were already planning to be closed Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday: Austin, Bastrop, Blanco, Del Valle, Dripping Springs, Hutto, Leander, Round Rock and Taylor Independent School Districts. Families should check for updates on further delays and closures on each district’s website.

All Burnet CISD campuses and offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Hays CISD is going 100% virtual for students and staff on Monday. All after-school activities are canceled.

San Marcos CISD will be all-virtual on Monday for students; staff will work from home.

Austin Community College also announced it will be closed Monday.

9:30 a.m. update – Consumers again urged to conserve energy

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking consumers and businesses to conserve electricity as much as possible through Tuesday to prevent rolling blackouts.

"We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a press release. "At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time."

You see where the green line crosses over the orange line? Thats when rolling blackouts can happen. Texas grid operator is asking everyone to conserve electricity to try to prevent that. pic.twitter.com/ekdC9wMfix — Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) February 14, 2021

ERCOT offers these tips to reduce electricity use:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

8:45 a.m. Sunday update – Cap Metro suspends fare collection

Capital Metro will suspend fare collection now through Tuesday, because of the anticipated wintry weather.

Cap Metro said all vehicles are being pre-started for heat and maintenance, and track inspections are being conducted on MetroRail. Staff will de-ice surfaces as needed.

It said weather-related detours are in place and that updates would be posted through MetroAlerts and on its website.

11:45 p.m. update – I-35 in Kyle to close because of icy conditions

Due to icy conditions that led to several accidents, portions of I-35 in Kyle will be closing, the city tweeted. Drivers will be detoured to access roads.

Officials recommend people avoid the area if possible and if they do drive, to drive with extreme caution.

TxDOT is treating major roadways with a salt and water mix, then switching to a “granular material” as temperatures drop. Motorists can check road conditions here.

4:30 p.m. update — Gov. Abbott gives update on winter weather preparations

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking Texans to stay home and avoid driving as a prolonged stretch of freezing temperatures will make roadways across the state dangerous for several days.

“Once you lose control of your vehicle on ice, it can lead to exactly what we saw in Fort Worth earlier this week,” Abbott said, referring to the more than 130-car pileup that left 6 dead Thursday. “We as a state ... we should have several collective goals over the next few days one of which should be that we will not replicate what happened in Fort Worth."

Not only are there risks when it comes to driving in icy conditions, but getting caught in the outdoors in such harsh temperatures presents its own set of problems. Abbott reminded Texans that there is a phone number on the back of your license you can call should you become stranded on the road. It’s 1-800-525-5555.

“The severity of the cold weather that is about to be experienced in the coming days is unprecedented in Texas history,” Abbott said. “We need people across the state to get ready for the extremely harsh conditions that are coming.”

Abbott said he will be asking the White House for a federal emergency declaration.

4:25 p.m. update — Energy conservation urged

The extreme cold in the coming days is expected to cause severe spikes in demand for electricity. The state's Public Utility Commission is asking Texans to conserve energy Sunday through Tuesday by setting thermostats no higher than 68 degrees, especially when away from home, closing curtains and blinds to prevent heat loss, unplugging unused electrical devices, and avoiding the use of large appliances, such as dishwashers, during periods of heaviest demand, mornings and evenings.

"At this point we really have no additional generation that we can add to the system to address the issues, so therefore it comes from conservation and demand management, and that's where we need your help," Public Utilities Commission Chair, DeAnn Walker, said on Saturday.

4:25 p.m. update — H-E-B announces reduced store hours as winter weather bears down

Austin and Central Texas: Sunday, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberley and Dripping Springs: Saturday, closing at 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hill Country: Sunday, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

1:10 p.m. update — Austin Pets Alive! urgently seeks cold weather supplies

Austin Pets Alive! is asking for donations of supplies to distribute as temperatures reach record lows. Volunteers for the nonprofit are collecting and distributing items to community members in need, as well as building shelters for outdoor animals.

People can make a donation online or bring items like hay, blankets, towels, heating pads and doghouses to Austin Pets Alive at 1156 West Cesar Chavez between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

8:45 a.m. update — Vaccine appointments getting rescheduled

Austin Public Health closed all three COVID-19 vaccination sites on Saturday morning due to icy roads and the expectation that weather will worsen in the days ahead.

About 2,300 vaccination appointments scheduled for today are canceled. APH says those with appointments will be contacted about rescheduling. You do not need to log in again to find a different appointment; APH will contact you either by email or phone.

Today’s appointments were second doses for people who got their first shot between Jan. 11 and Jan. 16.

“We know this is frustrating and disappointing,” said Dr. Mark Escott, the city’s interim medical director. “The health and safety of our residents is our top priority and we want to ensure that we do not put people in harm’s way while protecting them from COVID-19.”

APH says people can receive their second shot between 28 and 42 days after their first shot.

Monday appointments for the coronavirus vaccine in Hays County are being moved to Wednesday. Second-dose appointments at San Marcos High School will instead happen there on Wednesday at the same time. The next Hays County vaccine clinic for first-doses of the vaccine will be sometime next week in Dripping Springs. Find more information here.

Williamson County's vaccine provider Family Hospital Systems also has rescheduled all Monday appointments at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex due to the weather. Family Hospital Systems moved some appointments inside Wednesday by shifting them from the Georgetown High School Football Stadium parking lot to the Sun City Ballroom.

The company has not yet given any more details on when the appointments will be rescheduled.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service: