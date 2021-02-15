'This Is A Life Or Death Situation': What You Need To Know About Hays County's Winter Storm Response

Residents in Hays County are being asked to conserve energy, limit water usage and stay inside as much as possible as people across the state brace for more severe weather conditions this week.

Hays County, and several major cities within it, are operating under disaster declarations. Over the weekend, County Judge Ruben Becerra and the mayors of San Marcos and Buda issued the local disaster declarations, which are in effect for seven days, or until the winter weather conditions no longer exist.

Power outages and limited water supply

The City of San Marcos Electric Utility is experiencing rolling power outages and expects the situation to continue for the rest of Monday. The utility's customers are broken into five groups across the city, and each group should expect to experience periodic outages. Customers can call 512-393-8313 to report power being off past one hour. For water outages or sewage problems, call 512-393-8010.

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative, a major electricity provider in the county, is also operating under emergency conditions. Many in Hays County are without power, according to the cooperative's outage map. Statewide, more than 2 million people are without power.

The cities of Buda and Kyle are asking water customers to limit usage as much as possible because of a power outage at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which provides surface water.

The GBRA operates a surface water treatment plant in San Marcos, from which Kyle receives up to 4.8 million gallons of water per day. But because of the power outages, the GBRA has not been able to supply water from Lake Dunlap to the plant, the city said. They weren't able to address the situation on Monday either, because of the dangerous road conditions.

Currently, Buda is running the water system on groundwater wells with limited power supply available.

In a tweet, the City of Kyle asked that all water use be suspended until further notice because they are "close to running out of water supply," due to the loss of power at GBRA.

The power outages have also made it difficult for the city to produce water from the groundwater wells, which also have limited capacities.

Kyle officials said that crews with the GBRA are working to get the pump station back online, but that they don't have a timeframe for when the pump station will be operational.

Seeking shelter

The Hays County emergency management website compiled a list of local organizations that may be able to help those in need of shelter or warmth over the next few days. The county is asking people to call in advance to make sure that shelters can accommodate requests, and also asks that people bring sleeping gear, such as sleeping bags or air mattresses.

Southside Community Center, 518 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. 512-557-0795.

The Salvation Army, 300 S. CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100, San Marcos. 512-938-2596.

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 N. Farm to Market Rd. 1626 Buda. 512-295-3132.

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, 28900 RR 12 Dripping Springs. 512-894-7123.

Westover Baptist Church, 1310 Advance St. San Marcos. 512-214-2258.

First Baptist Church of Wimberley, 15951 Winters Mill Parkway Wimberley. 432-634-2364.

Stay home

Kyle Fire Department Chief Kyle Taylor pleaded with residents in a Facebook post to stay home as much as possible over the next few days.

“Please don’t go outside. Our resources are overwhelmed with accidents from people driving when it is not an emergency. We have run on numerous falls on the ice leading to significant injuries,” Taylor wrote. “This is a life or death situation. We will respond to every emergency call but it is going to take us a while to get to you and it is going to get worse before it gets better.”

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office repeated that same message over the weekend, urging people to not drive because of reports of stranded motorists who couldn't be reached by firefighters, EMS or deputies because of the dangerous driving conditions.

The Sheriff's Office said first responders will be dispatched but there is no guarantee that they can reach you. The agency also said if you decide to abandon your vehicle, let dispatch know and try to get it off the road as much as possible.

School closures

Wimberley ISD is canceling school on Tuesday and Wednesday and will monitor conditions on Wednesday morning to determine if school can be held on Thursday and Friday. The district will let families know about the end of the week before noon on Wednesday.

The district said they opted for canceling school instead of switching to virtual learning because of rolling electricity blackouts in the Wimberley Valley and some students’ limited access to the internet.

Hays CISD is remaining 100% virtual and asynchronous (students learn on their own time) for the remainder of the week. In-person learning will resume next Monday. The district is also operating virtually this Monday, which was originally scheduled as a student holiday but the district opted to continue operating virtually to make up for the snow day earlier this year.

Dripping Springs ISD will also be operating virtually and asynchronously on Tuesday.

San Marcos CISD will be closed on Tuesday. No in-person or remote learning will take place, based on issues with internet connectivity and power outages across the area, the district said. The district will provide an update Tuesday about school on Wednesday.

Texas State University will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and will open on Wednesday after 8 a.m.

COVID-19

The winter weather has caused interruptions in services across the county, including ongoing coronavirus vaccinations by the local health department.

Appointments for people expecting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine were originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Dripping Springs. They will now take place next week on Monday and Tuesday. Vaccine clinics are still by appointment only and officials are asking people not to show up at a clinic without an appointment.

Appointments for people waiting on the second dose of the vaccine have been moved to Friday, Feb. 19 at San Marcos High School. Appointment times are the same as your first dose. So if your first dose was at 2 p.m. your second dose is at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The county has a vaccine waitlist, you can signup here.

Got a tip? Email Riane Roldan at rroldan@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @RianeRoldan.

