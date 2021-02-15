Icy Roads, Frigid Temperatures Mean Lots Of School Schedule Changes This Week

Lee esta historia en español.

Central Texas will be dealing with the aftermath of Sunday night's winter storm and lingering subfreezing temperatures for some time to come. One of the immediate issues at hand, though, is what to do about schools.

In previous years, a winter storm in Central Texas would mean days at home and no school. But the pivot to virtual learning necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic means many students can attend classes remotely, and many staff members can work from home.

Here is a list of Central Texas school districts' weather-related plans for the week. Like the weather, plans are likely to change, so check back for updates.

Austin Independent School District has canceled all virtual and in person classes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be an asynchronous day, which means students work at their own pace.

Bastrop ISD has canceled all in-person and virtual classes and all school operations for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blanco ISD has canceled all Tuesday classes.

Burnet CISD has closed all campuses and offices Tuesday.

Caldwell ISD has canceled virtual classes and learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The district says it will decide on Wednesday about plans for Thursday and Friday. All campus activities are canceled for the week.

Comal ISD will close all campuses Tuesday.

Del Valle ISD has canceled all in-person and remote classes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Curbside meal service will not happen those days. The district has closed all buildings except for Del Valle High School, which is available as a shelter for families without power or heat.

Dripping Springs ISD has canceled all classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eanes ISD has canceled all classes and closed district offices for Tuesday.

Georgetown ISD already called off classes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for professional development, but that staff training has now been canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday. School and all extracurriculars have been canceled for all students and staff on Thursday.

Granger ISD has canceled all classes Tuesday and will do virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday.

Hays CISD will hold all classes virtually with students working at their own pace for the rest of this week. In-person learning will start back up for students using that option next Monday.

Hutto ISD was already closed Monday and Tuesday for designated student holidays. All school will be canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Lago Vista ISD already has a student holiday planned for Tuesday.

Lake Travis ISD has canceled all classes — both in-person and remote — and all activities and events on Tuesday and Wednesday. All campuses and district offices will be closed.

Leander ISD is canceling virtual and in-person learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. All rehearsals, practices and games are canceled. No meal service will be offered. Learning will resume Thursday and be 100% virtual through Friday.

Manor ISD says all district schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pflugerville ISD has canceled all classes and closed all campuses and district offices for Tuesday and Wednesday. District officials say they will try to implement asynchronous learning on Thursday.

Round Rock ISD will resume classes with 100% virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday is a student holiday.

Taylor ISD was already off Tuesday and canceled classes Wednesday.

San Marcos CISD will be closed on Tuesday. No in-person or remote learning will take place, based on issues with internet connectivity and power outages across the area, the district said. The district will provide an update tomorrow about school on Wednesday.

Smithville ISD will close on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Wimberley ISD has canceled all classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

