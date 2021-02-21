Williamson County: Here's Where To Get Water After The Winter Storm

Lee esta historia en español.

Power has been restored for a majority of Williamson County residents, and Oncor, the energy company which services most of the county, anticipates restoration will be completed by the end of day Sunday.

But residents are still dealing with the after-effects of the outages, particularly the impact on water-treatment facilities.

Residents in Pflugerville, Leander, Taylor, Hutto and Florence are under a boil-water notice.

Leander reported its water system was 30% restored as of Saturday. The city expects full restoration in three to five days.

Hutto's water system was fully functioning and filled Sunday, but the city said the boil-water notice will stay in effect for a few more days.

Georgetown is no longer under a boil-water notice, but it is requiring residents to conserve water and prohibiting nonessential water use until Wednesday. Round Rock is also not under a boil-water notice.

Water Distribution Stations

Many of the impacted cities are offering water to their residents Sunday. Residents should bring their own containers to water filling stations.

Cedar Park: Residents can go to the water filling station at the Cedar Park City Hall Buildings 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgetown: A water filling station in Georgetown is open from noon to 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Community Center. There is also a station open in Florence at the Florence City Hall from noon to 5 p.m.

Andice: There is a water distribution available at Santa Rose Catholic Church from noon to 4 p.m.

Thrall: Canned water is available at Thrall City Hall from noon to 2 p.m.

Taylor: The city will have water at Fire Station #1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents can also go to the water filling station at the Texas Beer Company brewery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weir: There is canned water available from noon to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out at the Weir Fire Station.

Liberty Hill: The city is offering bottled and potable water at Wetzel Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And non-potable filling stations will be open at the Water Tower Parking Lot, San Gabriel Crossing Apartments and the Liberty Trails Apartments.

Leander: The city opened water filling sites at Akin Elementary, Pleasant Hill Elementary and Rouse High School. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The water must be boiled before consumption. Bottled water will also be offered at Leander High School from 1 p.m. until supplies last.

