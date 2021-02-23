© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

When Power And Water Failed, ‘Buy Nothing’ Groups Helped Fill The Gaps

KUT 90.5 | By Laura Rice,
Leah ScarpelliCaroline Covington
Published February 23, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST
a man shoveling icy steps
Julia Reihs/KUT
Buy Nothing group members donated goods and also time to neighbors in need during last week's winter storm.

From Texas Standard:

In the midst of last week’s storm, some Texans got to work donating time and goods to neighbors in need. And they did it through a network of small, local groups participating in the Buy Nothing Project.

Buy Nothing connects people in cities across Texas, and worldwide, through Facebook groups where neighbors can offer up or ask for help or items they need. Jennifer Lansdowne started one of the Austin groups, and says the idea behind the project is that everyone has something they aren’t using that could benefit someone else.

“You could give those things you don’t need to your neighbors, and meet them in the process and create a sense of community, which so many of us are lacking right now,” she told Texas Standard.

Last week, she says some items in high demand were water, diapers and milk.

But it wasn’t only goods people were sharing. Others donated time, helping with things like turning off city water supply to residents who were missing the shutoff key.

She says the relatively small geographic boundaries of the groups makes it easier for neighbors to help each other more quickly.

The groups are also helping to build a sense of community that may have been missing before. Lansdowne says even group members who aren’t participating regularly benefit from the communal spirit.

“There’s a lot of the intangible that people don’t think of when they join,” she said. “You get to see other people’s gifting and live vicariously through them. So there are people that never actually give or gift, but they just watch all the magic unfold.”

Plus, the groups have the ability to crowdsource larger numbers of people for bigger jobs. Lansdowne says a senior home in her neighborhood was without power and water for an extended period of time, so neighbors brought residents cases of water from a distribution site.

“There’s been a lot of organizing and that’s some people’s gift is to organize,” she said. “[For example,] these people need this in a larger scale than normal; can we see the community rally around them and help them?”

Lansdowne says you can find a local group at buynothingproject.org, or visit the site to learn how to start your own group. It involves some training, which she says is “user-friendly,” and important so group founders have the tools they may need for future emergencies.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentTexas StandardCold WeatherEmergency Preparedness
Laura Rice
Laura first joined the KUT team in April 2012. She now works for the statewide program Texas Standard as a reporter and producer. Laura came to KUT from the world of television news. She has worn many different hats as an anchor, reporter and producer at TV stations in Austin, Amarillo and Toledo, OH. Laura is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, a triathlete and enjoys travel, film and a good beer. She enjoys spending time with her husband and pets.
See stories by Laura Rice
Leah Scarpelli
Leah Scarpelli joined Texas Standard in September 2015 from NPR’s Morning Edition, where she spent seven years as a producer, director and occasional reporter of music and arts pieces. As Texas Standard director, Leah is responsible for the overall practical and creative interpretation of each day’s program: choosing segue music, managing the prep of show content, and providing explicit directions for the host and technical director during the live broadcast. She graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in Television and Radio. She enjoys riding her Triumph motorcycle and getting out for hikes in the Texas countryside. Her late grandfather was from Yoakum.
See stories by Leah Scarpelli
Caroline Covington
See stories by Caroline Covington
Related Content