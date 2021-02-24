KUT Reporters Answer Your Questions On Reddit About All That Happened Last Week

A group of KUT reporters will be answering questions on Reddit starting at 11 a.m. Thursday. They'll be taking questions on the winter storm, power and water outages, the city's response, ERCOT and anything else people ask.

The AMA will take place on r/Austin — the page on Reddit dedicated to all things Austin. If you want to sign up and ask a question, just click the blue "Sign Up" button and create an account.

If you've never been on Reddit before, but are curious to read our answers, that's no problem. We will share the link here once the AMA — "ask me anything" — starts. You'll be able to scroll through and read the questions and answers even if you don't have an account.