Storm Could Bring Large Hail And Damaging Winds To Austin Area Overnight

A severe storm could bring large hail and damaging winds to the Austin metro area overnight.

The National Weather Service expects strong to severe storms between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday. There’s a "very low chance" of a tornado, but that’s “not the primary threat,” according to NWS.

The places with the greatest risk for hail and damaging winds are areas along the Edwards Plateau, the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor.

Follow updates from NWS below.

Austin Emergency Management gives the following tips to keep safe during severe weather: