Energy & Environment

Storm Could Bring Large Hail And Damaging Winds To Austin Area Overnight

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published March 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
EwnhmsBXAAkuhL3.jpeg
National Weather Service
/

A severe storm could bring large hail and damaging winds to the Austin metro area overnight.

The National Weather Service expects strong to severe storms between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday. There’s a "very low chance" of a tornado, but that’s “not the primary threat,” according to NWS.

The places with the greatest risk for hail and damaging winds are areas along the Edwards Plateau, the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor.

Follow updates from NWS below.

Austin Emergency Management gives the following tips to keep safe during severe weather:

  • Slow down on wet roads
  • Bring pets and plants inside
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Have a plan if immediate action is necessary
  • Call 311 to report damage and 911 for emergencies

Energy & EnvironmentWeather
KUT Staff
