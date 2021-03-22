Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Austin Area Until Midnight

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Austin and parts of North Central Texas until midnight. The National Weather Service says damaging winds, hail the size of pingpong balls and tornadoes are possible.

As a reminder, a watch means there is the potential for severe weather. A warning means severe weather is imminent and residents should take immediate action to ensure their safety.

Austin Emergency Management gives the following tips to keep safe during severe weather:

Slow down on wet roads

Bring pets and plants inside

Secure loose outdoor items

Have a plan if immediate action is necessary

Call 311 to report damage and 911 for emergencies

Follow updates from NWS below.