A severe thunderstorm warning is no longer in effect for eastern Travis County – covering Elgin and Manor – and northwestern Bastrop County. Quarter-sized hail and 50-mph wind were possible in the storm, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 30% chance of additional showers Tuesday, mainly before 10 a.m. There's currently no rain in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Follow the National Weather Service for updates below: