Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For The Austin Area Until 10 P.M.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Central Texas, including Travis, Hays and Williamson counties, until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Tornadoes, tennis-ball-sized hail and damaging winds are all possible. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

As a reminder, a watch means there is the potential for severe weather. A warning means severe weather is imminent and residents should take immediate action to ensure their safety.

Follow updates from the National Weather Service below: