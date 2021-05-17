Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued In Travis And Williamson Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southwestern Williamson County and Western Travis County until 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service says quarter-sized hail and 60-mile-per-hour winds are possible.
As a reminder, a warning means severe weather is imminent and residents should take immediate action to ensure their safety. A watch means there is the potential for severe weather.
Follow along for updates from the NWS below: