© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Flash flooding is possible overnight ahead of the strongest cold front so far this fall

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published October 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT
People walking with their umbrellas during a rainy day on the UT Austin campus in March 2020.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
People walk in the rain on the UT Austin campus last year.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Austin area until 7 p.m. Thursday, as the remnants of Hurricane Pamela — which made landfall in western Mexico on Wednesday morning — interact with an incoming cold front.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the watch area, which includes Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, the National Weather Service says. Isolated pockets of up to 5 to 7 inches of rain are possible, with higher rainfall totals forecast for the Hill Country.

The NWS says the main weather event will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. The agency is reminding people not to drive or walk into flooded areas, noting that it only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet.

"The good news is, once this is behind us, the strongest cold front of the fall thus far will arrive on Friday with a sunny, dry, and more comfortable weekend in store," the NWS said in a tweet.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-70s and the lows will go down to the upper 40s.

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentWeatherNational Weather ServiceKUT
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the social media coordinator for KUT News. After graduating from American University in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor's degree in international studies, he returned home to Texas — in need of greasy Tex-Mex — and became a TV news producer. Before joining KUT in November 2018, he worked as a digital content producer at Austin NBC affiliate KXAN News. When he's not at work, Andy enjoys attending book signings and watching classic movies.
See stories by Andy Jechow
Related Content