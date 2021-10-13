Flash flooding is possible overnight ahead of the strongest cold front so far this fall

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Austin area until 7 p.m. Thursday, as the remnants of Hurricane Pamela — which made landfall in western Mexico on Wednesday morning — interact with an incoming cold front.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the watch area, which includes Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, the National Weather Service says. Isolated pockets of up to 5 to 7 inches of rain are possible, with higher rainfall totals forecast for the Hill Country.

The NWS says the main weather event will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. The agency is reminding people not to drive or walk into flooded areas, noting that it only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet.

"The good news is, once this is behind us, the strongest cold front of the fall thus far will arrive on Friday with a sunny, dry, and more comfortable weekend in store," the NWS said in a tweet.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-70s and the lows will go down to the upper 40s.