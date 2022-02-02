LIST: Austin-area school closures and other disruptions from the approaching winter storm

Central Texas school districts have started to announce school closures this week as a winter storm is expected to arrive early Thursday morning. Icy conditions will make travel on Thursday "difficult to near impossible," the National Weather Service has warned, and people have been urged to stay home if they can.

School district closures



Do you not see your school district on the list? We may be adding it now, or the district has yet to announce its decision. UT Austin has yet to make an announcement. Check your school district's website for the latest information.

College and university closures



Austin Community College is closed Thursday and Friday.

Other closures and disruptions

