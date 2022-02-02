LIST: Austin-area school closures and other disruptions from the approaching winter storm
Central Texas school districts have started to announce school closures this week as a winter storm is expected to arrive early Thursday morning. Icy conditions will make travel on Thursday "difficult to near impossible," the National Weather Service has warned, and people have been urged to stay home if they can.
School district closures
- Austin ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Burnet CISD will be closed Thursday. The district says it will let people know about Friday closures by 9 p.m. Thursday, or 5 a.m. Friday at the latest.
- Del Valle ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Eanes ISD will be closed Thursday, and will make a decision about Friday by Thursday afternoon.
- Georgetown ISD will be closed Thursday. A decision about Friday will be announced by noon Thursday, the district says.
- Harmony Public Schools-Central Texas will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Hays CISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Hutto ISD will be closed Thursday. The district says it will make a decision Thursday afternoon about Friday.
- Lake Travis ISD will be closed Thursday.
- Leander ISD will be closed Thursday. The district will let families know about a potential Friday closure by Thursday afternoon.
- Lockhart ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday. This district says this means there is no asynchronous day for students Friday.
- Manor ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Pflugerville ISD will be closed Thursday.
- Round Rock ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- San Marcos CISD will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Taylor ISD will be closed Thursday.
Do you not see your school district on the list? We may be adding it now, or the district has yet to announce its decision. UT Austin has yet to make an announcement. Check your school district's website for the latest information.
College and university closures
- Austin Community College is closed Thursday and Friday.
Other closures and disruptions
- Capital Metro says it's suspending all non-emergency services Thursday. "We will be supporting our partners with emergency service," the transit agency said in a statement.
- Austin Public Health will close all of its COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites Thursday and Friday this week because of wintry weather in the forecast.
- Travis County’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Thursday.
- Southwest Airlines says passengers can expect weather-related flight cancellations and disruptions over the next few days. They encourage people to check their flight status and rebook online if needed.