Austin area under winter storm warning until 9 p.m. Thursday

The Austin area is under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Icing and freezing rain are expected in Central Texas, including Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties. The NWS has been urging people to stay home if they can, as ice will make travel difficult on roadways, bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will fall from the 30's into the 20's during the morning hours.

Heavy rain overnight has closed several low water crossings around Central Texas.

Sidewalks and pavement will also be slippery, and people will be at risk for hypothermia if they spend a lot of time outside and aren't dressed in layers and gloves.

Many school districts and universities are closed, including Austin ISD and UT Austin. Find a list of school closures here.

Capital Metro is suspending all bus and train service Thursday except for emergency services, including bringing people to warming centers and providing trips for urgent health needs.

Austin Bergstrom International Airport remains open Thursday morning but almost all arrivals and departures have been canceled.

Austin Public Health and Travis County's COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations have also been shut down for the day.

To receive updates about the winter storm from Austin Emergency Management, text ATXWEATHER to 888-777.

Here are some links to help you check up on road conditions, power outages and services that may be disrupted by the freeze.

