Tornado watch in effect for the Austin area until 11 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for Austin and much of the surrounding area until 11 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service says. The watch area includes Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties and stretches up through Central Texas to Dallas.

"The risk for tornadoes still exists and is highest for our northeastern counties (north and east of Austin), but hail is by far the highest risk with storms today," the NWS said in a tweet around 4 p.m.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the watch area. The NWS says people in a watch area should be ready to act if a warning is issued. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, the NWS says.

Follow along for updates from the NWS below: