Watch: Austin officials give an update on widespread power outages

Austin officials held a news conference Thursday morning to answer questions about the widespread power outages plaguing the city.

Mayor Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, City Manager Spencer Cronk spoke, along with Austin Energy general manager Jackie Sargent.

As of Thursday morning, more than 150,000 Austin Energy customers are still without power. Some, who have been without power for more than 24 hours, may not get it back until Friday evening.

Watch the video below: