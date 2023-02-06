Energy & Environment 2023 Ice Storm An ice storm hit the Austin area the week of Jan. 30. Hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses lost power as ice-covered trees toppled power lines across the city. What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages? KUT 90.5 Published February 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Patricia Lim / KUTAustin Energy employees work to fix power lines after last week's winter storm. What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages? We're planning to host a radio town hall with representatives from Austin Energy, the City of Austin and KUT reporters in the coming days. What would you ask the people in charge of the city's electric system about their preparation and the response to the ice storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Austinites? We ask that your questions be constructive (though feel free to vent a little), and keep in mind that your question might not be posed for a few days. Name* First NameLast Name Email* example@example.com Click the 'record' button below to start recording. Introduce yourself, then ask your question. Hit the 'stop' button. Then click the green 'submit' button below. Submit Should be Empty: