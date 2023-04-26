© 2023 KUT Public Media

Energy & Environment

Tornado watch issued for Williamson and Burnet counties until 10 p.m.

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
A tornado watch map shows Williamson County and Burnet County are included in the watch.
National Weather Service
Travis County is not currently included in any watches or warnings.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for much of Central Texas, including Williamson and Burnet counties. Travis County is not currently under any watches or warnings.

A few tornadoes, widespread hail up to the size of softballs and winds up to 75 miles per hour are possible in the watch area tonight, the National Weather Service says.

A "tornado watch" means tornadoes are possible in the area. The NWS says people in a watch area should be ready to take shelter if a warning is issued. A "tornado warning" means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, the NWS says.

A text message sent out Wednesday afternoon — apparently in error — said there was a severe thunderstorm warning in Travis County. The Weather Service said in a tweet that it was looking into the source of the alert and reiterated that there were no active watches or warnings at the time. A follow-up text message sent shortly after 3 p.m. said people can disregard the prior message.

Follow along below for updates from the NWS:

Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News. Got a tip? Email him at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter at @AndyJechow.
