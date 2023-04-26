Tornado watch issued for Williamson and Burnet counties until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for much of Central Texas, including Williamson and Burnet counties. Travis County is not currently under any watches or warnings.

A few tornadoes, widespread hail up to the size of softballs and winds up to 75 miles per hour are possible in the watch area tonight, the National Weather Service says.

A "tornado watch" means tornadoes are possible in the area. The NWS says people in a watch area should be ready to take shelter if a warning is issued. A "tornado warning" means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, the NWS says.

A text message sent out Wednesday afternoon — apparently in error — said there was a severe thunderstorm warning in Travis County. The Weather Service said in a tweet that it was looking into the source of the alert and reiterated that there were no active watches or warnings at the time. A follow-up text message sent shortly after 3 p.m. said people can disregard the prior message.

Follow along below for updates from the NWS: