It’s a dry July in Austin – but not the driest

Austin is hot and dry this month – but it's not the driest July on record, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist with the NWS Austin/San Antonio, said there’s been 0.04 of an inch of rain this month, which "doesn't really crack any of the monthly records just for July but then also all-time.”

So what's been drier than a mere 0.04 inch? Austin saw rain-free Julys in 1962 and 1895, and just a trace of rain that month in 2022, 2015 and 1993.

The dry weather is caused by high air pressure in upper levels of the atmosphere. When the pressure is this high, the NWS said, it prevents storms from bubbling up like they typically do in the summer.

Heat advisories are possible throughout the next week in Central Texas, as temperatures could hit as high at 106 degrees midweek, with lows in the 70s.

But the Weather Service is anticipating higher-than-average rainfall at the end of the month near the Hill Country as the pressure drops – and maybe even some more rain around the Central Texas region this week.