Equipment use sparked Oak Grove Fire in Hays County fire marshal says

The Oak Grove Fire that burned approximately 400 acres of land this weekend was an accident caused by equipment use, the Hays County Fire Marshal said.

The fire was 90% contained as of Tuesday evening. Officials said firefighters continue to patrol containment lines to make sure the fire doesn't flare up again. A flight restriction over the area has been lifted.

The fire started Saturday near the 200 block of Oak Grove Road between Wimberley and Kyle. It destroyed one home.

The fire is staffed with 35 personnel from the Texas A&M Forest Service and Hays County and two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams.

A second fire in Hays County was reported Tuesday near the 290 block of Roland Lane in Kyle. The fire had burned 25 acres and was 90% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.