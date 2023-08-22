© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Austin ends streak of triple-digit temperatures with first rainfall in a month

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
A few drops of rain form a small puddle in an Austin parking lot.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
This may be a small puddle of raindrops, but it's our small puddle.

Austin's record-breaking streak of triple-digit temperatures is finally coming to an end.

The temperature at the Camp Mabry weather station is not expected to climb above 99 degrees Tuesday, capping 45 days of uninterrupted triple-digit heat.

The previous record, set in 2011, was 27 days of consecutive triple digits. KUT's Mose Buchele reported last week that meteorologists expect this summer to surpass 2011 as Austin’s hottest ever on average.

Tuesday also marked the city's first rainfall in a month. Camp Mabry last recorded rain — one-hundredth of an inch to be exact — on July 22. Tuesday's rain came from an outer band of the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold, which made landfall near Corpus Christi this morning.

The exact amount of rain that fell on Camp Mabry is to be determined. The weather station at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has measured 0.14 inches of rain so far. (What's the difference between the two weather stations? We're glad you asked.)

Tuesday's rainfall and slightly lower temperatures will only be a short reprieve.

"While it was nice to see Austin take a break from the long streak of 100-degree temperatures today, a new streak will begin Wednesday for another week or so," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

KUT's Trey Shaar contributed to this story.

Tags
Energy & Environment WeatherHeatKUT
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News. Got a tip? Email him at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter at @AndyJechow.
See stories by Andy Jechow
Related Content