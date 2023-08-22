Austin ends streak of triple-digit temperatures with first rainfall in a month

Austin's record-breaking streak of triple-digit temperatures is finally coming to an end.

The temperature at the Camp Mabry weather station is not expected to climb above 99 degrees Tuesday, capping 45 days of uninterrupted triple-digit heat.

The previous record, set in 2011, was 27 days of consecutive triple digits. KUT's Mose Buchele reported last week that meteorologists expect this summer to surpass 2011 as Austin’s hottest ever on average.

Tuesday also marked the city's first rainfall in a month. Camp Mabry last recorded rain — one-hundredth of an inch to be exact — on July 22. Tuesday's rain came from an outer band of the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold, which made landfall near Corpus Christi this morning.

The exact amount of rain that fell on Camp Mabry is to be determined. The weather station at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has measured 0.14 inches of rain so far. (What's the difference between the two weather stations? We're glad you asked.)

Tuesday's rainfall and slightly lower temperatures will only be a short reprieve.

"While it was nice to see Austin take a break from the long streak of 100-degree temperatures today, a new streak will begin Wednesday for another week or so," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

KUT's Trey Shaar contributed to this story.