Hot Texas weekend tests grid again

As the relentless Texas summer bakes the state, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is again asking Texans to conserve electricity today between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The grid operator expects scorching temperatures will lead to a surge in power demand as people blast air conditioners to cope with the stifling heat. With less wind and solar power expected to be generated today, ERCOT warns that the grid may struggle to keep up with the high demand.

ERCOT's real-time dashboard forecasts this afternoon's electricity consumption will nearly reach the state's maximum power generation capacity.

This marks the sixth call for voluntary conservation this month alone, as ERCOT navigates the precarious balance between supply and demand.

Austin Energy recommends these measures to conserve energy:



Increase your thermostat setting by a few degrees

Use fans to circulate air and stay cool

Don't use large appliances during peak hours

Turn off unnecessary lights

Schedule pool pumps to operate either early in the morning or late at night



The National Weather Service has once again issued an excessive heat warning for parts of the Austin area, saying dangerously hot temperatures of 105 to 108 degrees increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.