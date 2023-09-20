City of Kyle has used 89% of its water for the year, so it's buying more from San Marcos

The City of Kyle will buy water from San Marcos to meet local demand after already using 89% of its water for the entire year by August. The San Marcos City Council voted to sell water to Kyle through December at Tuesday night’s meeting.

As drought and development continue to deplete water sources in the region, other cities in Central Texas may start to lean on their neighbors for water.

This isn’t the first time the cities have struck a water agreement. Kyle bought water from San Marcos last December after using its allocated amount early. This year, Kyle is asking for more than double that amount.

Tyler Hjorth, Kyle’s director of utilities, said the city would have pumped more water regardless of San Marcos' decision in order to keep water flowing, even if it violated the city's water permit.

“I don’t want to say illegally, but they would be drawing maybe ‘unauthorized’ water," San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said, in the event Kyle had gone ahead with pumping without an agreement. “This is a way for us to gain some finances and let them use part of our allocation.”

San Marcos City Council unanimously voted to sell water to Kyle, even though San Marcos has its own water supply concerns. City leaders asked people to conserve water all summer and the city entered Stage 4 drought restrictions in late August.

What does the future of Kyle's water supply look like?

Kyle City Council members voiced their concerns in August after learning the city had already used much of its water for the year.

“What’s our plan for next summer, and then next summer, and then next summer?” Kyle Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale asked at a meeting in August. “How can we make sure that we don’t have to consistently keep borrowing and that we’re not overdoing it for ourselves as a city?”

Several council members expressed frustration over the focus on residents following the rules, saying businesses and developments need to be scrutinized as well.

Kyle Assistant City Manager Amber Schmeits said the city will look at infrastructure upgrades and enforcing water restrictions in the coming months. The city says it will look into adjusting water restrictions to match those of San Marcos as they’re sharing water.

“I see businesses watering completely out of schedule and there is water pouring down drains,” Council Member Daniela Parsley said, pushing for a requirement for businesses to install drought-friendly landscaping. "Because if we say every other week, I mean, obviously right now they’re not following that at all," she said.

Finding new sources of water

As part of the deal, Kyle leaders asked San Marcos for the water to come directly from the Edwards Aquifer, even though water levels are at their lowest in nearly a decade.

Kyle has received only 10-25% of normal precipitation for the area as of July, meaning there's less water to recharge the nearby Trinity and Edwards aquifers. People moving to the region and increasing water demand have also put pressure on the system.

One proposed solution has been to simply switch aquifers.

Schmeits said she's excited to work with local leaders on the Alliance Regional Water Authority, a new water project looking to pump groundwater from the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer, southwest of San Antonio.

ARWA is looking to build a large pipeline to bring in water from farther south and deliver it to Central Texas. The project is a partnership between several cities, including Buda, Kyle, San Marcos and Martindale.

"We all can't wait for this water to get here," Schmeits said at a meeting with San Marcos leaders. "It's gonna be so beneficial for our residents. So we're working really hard ... to make sure we're bringing that water here as fast as we can."