That snow that fell in East Austin this week? It likely came from power plants.

Snow that fell in East Austin near the airport this week was most likely caused by the Decker Creek Power Plant, according to the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels. It appears that Austin Energy's Sand Hill Energy Center may have also been responsible for snow in Del Valle.

Initially, people thought the light snow that covered East Austin in a narrow swath from Lake Walter E. Long to the Austin airport on Monday was caused by “lake effect” snowfall. That phenomenon creates highly localized snow cover when evaporation from lakes hits frigid air that gets blown overland.

But lake effect snow rarely happens over lakes as small as Walter E. Long. And no other nearby (and larger) lakes seemed to generate any snow.

These facts prompted NWS Meteorologist Keith White to undertake a little “forensic meteorology.”

“I’m a curious person, so I figured I’d like to be able to explain as best as possible what happened,” he said. “It’s just part of science, and I’ve always been a scientist.”

White compared wind and temperature data with on-the-ground reports of snowfall (including some pictures posted by yours truly) to conclude the snow was caused by what is called “industrially enhanced snowfall” or “factory effect snow.”

“In a process pretty similar to how lake effect snow works, industrial stacks that release steam into the atmosphere [create] small snowflakes,” White said. “And those blew in pretty strong north winds … and created light snow accumulations there near the Austin airport and Farm to Market 973 as well.”

Satellite images of snow remaining a couple days later reveal just how narrow a band of snow was spread, turning to freezing precipitation just north of the airport.

White said he’s received pictures of snowfall in Del Valle that suggest a similar phenomenon took place around the Sand Hills Power Plant.

White said factory effect snow can happen every year or two around power plants and factories in certain parts of the country, but he has found no records of it happening in Austin in recent history.

“This is the kind of thing that we likely won’t see again for a long long time,” he said.

KUT reached out to Austin Energy, which runs the Decker Creek and Sand Hills power plants, for comment, but did not hear back before publishing.