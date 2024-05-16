Severe storms could sweep through the Austin area today

The Austin area may get hit by severe storms Thursday afternoon and into the evening, with the main risks being large hail and damaging winds. Travis and surrounding counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m.

A couple tornadoes may also form in Central Texas and Southeastern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Heavy rain may cause flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.

Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Burnet counties are in an enhanced risk zone for severe storms — or a 3 out of 5 risk on the NWS' severe weather outlook scale. The far northern portions of Hays and Caldwell counties are also included in the enhanced risk area, which means numerous severe storms are possible. Farther south, the area is in a lower, slight risk of severe storms.

There is a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening in the orange area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. Heavy rain may cause flooding. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/LcRzb1ubpd — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 16, 2024

When will the storms hit? The NWS says the chance for storms is mainly after 1 p.m. and before 7 p.m. After Thursday, the forecast looks hot and dry.

Here are a few ways to receive weather alerts and stay informed:



If you're able to safely send us video or photos of the storm, such as hail or tree damage, you can submit it by emailing news@KUT.org or direct messaging us on Instagram or Facebook.

Follow along for updates from the National Weather Service below: