Severe storms could sweep through the Austin area today
The Austin area may get hit by severe storms Thursday afternoon and into the evening, with the main risks being large hail and damaging winds. Travis and surrounding counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m.
A couple tornadoes may also form in Central Texas and Southeastern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Heavy rain may cause flooding.
A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should take shelter immediately, according to the NWS.
Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Burnet counties are in an enhanced risk zone for severe storms — or a 3 out of 5 risk on the NWS' severe weather outlook scale. The far northern portions of Hays and Caldwell counties are also included in the enhanced risk area, which means numerous severe storms are possible. Farther south, the area is in a lower, slight risk of severe storms.
There is a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening in the orange area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. Heavy rain may cause flooding. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/LcRzb1ubpd— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 16, 2024
When will the storms hit? The NWS says the chance for storms is mainly after 1 p.m. and before 7 p.m. After Thursday, the forecast looks hot and dry.
Here are a few ways to receive weather alerts and stay informed:
- Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest weather updates. (Swipe below to see the feed.)
- Follow Austin Emergency Management on Facebook or X for local notifications and tips.
- Go to WARN Central Texas to sign up for emergency alerts.
- Visit Austin Energy’s website to report a power outage or see a map of current outages. If you're a customer of another energy provider, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- KUT also has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.
If you're able to safely send us video or photos of the storm, such as hail or tree damage, you can submit it by emailing news@KUT.org or direct messaging us on Instagram or Facebook.
