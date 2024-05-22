© 2024 KUT Public Media

Tornado watch issued for Williamson County until midnight Thursday

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:21 PM CDT
The skyline of Austin is pictured through trees across a lake.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Severe weather is possible in the area north of Austin Wednesday night.

The area just north of Austin is at risk of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 12 a.m. Thursday for several counties, including Williamson and Burnet. Travis County is not included in the watch. A couple tornadoes and scattered hail up to 2 inches in size are possible, according to the NWS.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and you should be prepared to take shelter if a warning happens, according to the NWS. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar, and you should take shelter immediately.

As the storm blows through the Austin area, here are a few ways to stay informed:

Follow updates from the National Weather Service below:
Energy & Environment WeatherStormKUT
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
