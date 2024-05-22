Tornado watch issued for Williamson County until midnight Thursday
The area just north of Austin is at risk of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds through Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 12 a.m. Thursday for several counties, including Williamson and Burnet. Travis County is not included in the watch. A couple tornadoes and scattered hail up to 2 inches in size are possible, according to the NWS.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and you should be prepared to take shelter if a warning happens, according to the NWS. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar, and you should take shelter immediately.
As the storm blows through the Austin area, here are a few ways to stay informed:
- Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest weather updates.
- Follow Austin Emergency Management on Facebook or X for local notifications and tips.
- Go to WARN Central Texas to sign up for emergency alerts.
- Visit Austin Energy’s website to report a power outage or see a map of current outages. If you're a customer of another energy provider, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- KUT also has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.
Follow updates from the National Weather Service below: